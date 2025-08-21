Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 7,770 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 276,054.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,309 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 54,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 42,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,834.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,786.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,808.39. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,678.87 and a twelve month high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.