Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 79,994 OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,546,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.48% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 118.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $223.39 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.84 and a 1 year high of $241.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

