Nuveen LLC Invests $15.37 Million in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 216,828 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,434,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 499,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 304,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,435,000 after purchasing an additional 293,089 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 3.2%

Meritage Homes stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Meritage Homes Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dennis V. Arriola bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. This trade represents a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,872. The trade was a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.