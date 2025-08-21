Nuveen LLC Invests $15.54 Million in SLM Corporation $SLM

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 529,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SLM by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,139.13. This trade represents a 31.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. SLM Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.26 million. SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. SLM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

