Nuveen LLC Invests $15.89 Million in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,787,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,890,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,553,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 64,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.