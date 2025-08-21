Nuveen LLC Invests $16.08 Million in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 125,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,075,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,910,000 after buying an additional 279,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2,714.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 85,160 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 934,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,435,000 after buying an additional 81,397 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Novanta by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,504,000 after buying an additional 59,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $7,901,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOVT opened at $115.15 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $186.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOVT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

