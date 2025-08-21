Nuveen LLC Invests $16.16 Million in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.89% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 35.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,010,000 after purchasing an additional 68,585 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 57.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 491.3% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $301,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADUS opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

