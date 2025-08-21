Nuveen LLC Invests $16.25 Million in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 664,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.53% of First Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 268,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,664,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,992,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 234,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.67 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $27.64.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

