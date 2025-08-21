Nuveen LLC Invests $16.32 Million in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE opened at $137.4050 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $975,352.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 600,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,312,912.14. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,784 shares of company stock worth $9,828,465. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

