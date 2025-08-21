Nuveen LLC Makes New $14.91 Million Investment in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,032,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,907,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
AvePoint Stock Performance
Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,733,614.07. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,190,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,308,901.82. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,000 shares of company stock worth $11,315,600. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
