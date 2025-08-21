Nuveen LLC Makes New $14.93 Million Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,926,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.21% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,421,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,017,000 after purchasing an additional 357,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHK opened at $124.0860 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $164.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,730.40. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,200 shares of company stock worth $3,606,195. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.14.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

