Nuveen LLC Makes New $15.07 Million Investment in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 181,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Freshpet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,455,000 after buying an additional 571,139 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,026,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,401,000 after purchasing an additional 156,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 133,539 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,967,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Freshpet stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

