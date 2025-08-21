Nuveen LLC Makes New $15.58 Million Investment in Towne Bank $TOWN

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 455,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,584,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOWN. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Towne Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Towne Bank by 807.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Towne Bank by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Towne Bank by 2,332.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Towne Bank by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
Towne Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ TOWN opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. Towne Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOWN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.
Towne Bank Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
