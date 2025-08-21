Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 219,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BXP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BXP in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in BXP by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in BXP by 7.8% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BXP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in BXP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 66,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BXP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BXP from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BXP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

BXP Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $66.4030 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. BXP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,214.17, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,066.67%.

About BXP

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.