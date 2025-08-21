Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 779,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.37% of First Busey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Busey by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 822.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Busey by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in First Busey by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.81. First Busey Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

Insider Activity

In other First Busey news, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 72,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,875.60. This trade represents a 8.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Caple purchased 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $25,380.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $97,394.40. This represents a 35.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,625 shares of company stock valued at $344,273. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

