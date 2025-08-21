Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,615,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 328,788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 713.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 265,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 189,715 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of FFBC opened at $25.42 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.
First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.
Check Out Our Latest Report on First Financial Bancorp.
Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.
In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,687.89. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile
First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial Bancorp.
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.