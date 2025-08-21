Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in GATX Corporation $GATX

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,395,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.28% of GATX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 117.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 101.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 12.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on GATX and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $159.7380 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.18. GATX Corporation has a twelve month low of $127.69 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 19.13%.The firm had revenue of $430.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.52 million. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $2,929,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,916.88. This represents a 64.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $278,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,262.56. This represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $3,544,096. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

