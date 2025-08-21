Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. $INN

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,075,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,641,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 2.74% of Summit Hotel Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 58,040.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INN. Wall Street Zen raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE INN opened at $5.1450 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $559.82 million, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.49 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -355.56%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

