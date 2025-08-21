Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 261,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,154,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,055,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,928,000 after buying an additional 53,196 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $61.6990 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on Trex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

