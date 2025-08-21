Nuveen LLC Purchases New Holdings in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 320,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,168,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 546.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.1%

WFRD stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. Weatherford International PLC has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $111.23.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

