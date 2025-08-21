Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 768,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,185,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,205.21. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Our Latest Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.