Nuveen LLC Purchases New Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 616,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.20% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404,340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 783.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,059,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,789,000 after purchasing an additional 940,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,655,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 929,764 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,562,000 after purchasing an additional 788,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,351,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 781,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $152,927.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,479.80. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GPK opened at $22.5650 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.73. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

