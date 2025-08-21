Nuveen LLC Purchases New Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR $LU

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,859,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lufax by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lufax by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LU opened at $2.7550 on Thursday. Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.98.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

