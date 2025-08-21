Nuveen LLC Purchases New Shares in Preformed Line Products Company $PLPC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,339,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 2.22% of Preformed Line Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 30,720.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $179.98 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products Company has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.64.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.60 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 6.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

