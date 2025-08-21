Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 1,582,259 LendingClub Corporation $LC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,582,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,329,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.39% of LendingClub as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 818.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,283,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,655,611.50. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $298,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,548.15. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,955 shares of company stock valued at $545,648. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Stock Down 0.7%

LendingClub stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. LendingClub Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.46.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $15.50 target price on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

