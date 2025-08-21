Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 200,796 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,796 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,058,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.09% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.44.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.3%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $158.40 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $7,927,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,250. This trade represents a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $3,153,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,681.56. This trade represents a 41.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,414 shares of company stock valued at $43,661,770 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

