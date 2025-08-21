Nuveen LLC Takes $14.45 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,218 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.34% of Ormat Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 215,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2,293.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 955,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4,485.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.30.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ORA opened at $92.3080 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.68. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Michal Marom sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $65,755.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,287.60. This represents a 22.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $48,893.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,346.01. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $337,192. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

