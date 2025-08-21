Nuveen LLC Takes $14.62 Million Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 204,969 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.21% of QCR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 3,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of QCR by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $96.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $78.00 target price on shares of QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Report on QCR

QCR Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.