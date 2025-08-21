Nuveen LLC Takes $14.63 Million Position in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,306,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 279,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGAU. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.2650 on Thursday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

