Nuveen LLC Takes $14.74 Million Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 530,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,653 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the first quarter worth about $145,392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,832,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,641,000 after purchasing an additional 223,462 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,594,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,810.95. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

