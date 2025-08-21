Nuveen LLC Takes $15.61 Million Position in Visteon Corporation $VC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 201,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,612,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Visteon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 286.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 558.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 33.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 31.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $81,713.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,872.82. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,710 shares of company stock worth $522,014 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Visteon Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:VC opened at $120.92 on Thursday. Visteon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.09.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

