Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 773,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 600.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

