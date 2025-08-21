Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Futu by 2,066.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Price Performance

FUTU opened at $178.66 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

