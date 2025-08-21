Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 765,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,992,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

KNSA opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 830.46 and a beta of 0.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, Director Thomas Malley sold 78,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $2,588,729.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $415,147.14. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 27,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $800,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,415 shares in the company, valued at $273,223.30. The trade was a 74.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,686 shares of company stock worth $21,274,787 over the last ninety days. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

