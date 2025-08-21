Nuveen LLC Takes Position in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 763,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,725,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.71% of OPENLANE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $5,436,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,667.78. This represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $27.9470 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $481.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

