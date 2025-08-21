Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $154.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.29. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

