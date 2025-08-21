NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $215.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.97.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 102,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Tull Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

