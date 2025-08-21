NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 2.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $177.30 and last traded at $178.12. Approximately 60,465,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 240,235,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.01.

Specifically, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $13,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,148,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,106,636.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

