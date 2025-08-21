Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Earnings Miss

Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 242,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 149,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,541.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nyxoah by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $215.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

