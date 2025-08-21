Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Ocean Thermal Energy Stock Performance
Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile
Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It is involved in the design and development of ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ocean Thermal Energy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.