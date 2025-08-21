Ola Snow Sells 28,151 Shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) insider Ola Snow sold 28,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of CAH opened at $152.6480 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.54 and a 52-week high of $168.44.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.