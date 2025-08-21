Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) vs. Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $2.27 billion 3.64 $199.76 million $3.25 41.50 Sadot Group $700.94 million 0.01 $3.99 million $0.23 3.79

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Sadot Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group. Sadot Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Sadot Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 5 9 0 2.64 Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $130.7857, indicating a potential downside of 3.04%. Given Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Sadot Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 8.59% 12.27% 8.05% Sadot Group 0.48% -1.18% -0.29%

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Sadot Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982, and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.