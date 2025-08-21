Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $658.0250 million for the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $134.88 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 993.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

