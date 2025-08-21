OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,148,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the first quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPENLANE Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $27.9470 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $29.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $481.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.18%.OPENLANE’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,658,313.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. This represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

