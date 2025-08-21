Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) versus MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Head to Head Analysis

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) and MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Group and MasTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group 1.25% 9.23% 3.25% MasTec 2.04% 12.71% 4.19%

Volatility and Risk

Orion Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasTec has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 MasTec 0 1 15 3 3.11

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orion Group and MasTec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Orion Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.15%. MasTec has a consensus target price of $195.1176, indicating a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Orion Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Orion Group is more favorable than MasTec.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Orion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of MasTec shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Orion Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of MasTec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Group and MasTec”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group $837.49 million 0.31 -$1.64 million $0.27 24.49 MasTec $12.30 billion 1.10 $162.79 million $3.38 50.94

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Group. Orion Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasTec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MasTec beats Orion Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise cruise ship port facilities, private terminals, special-use navy terminals, recreational use marinas and docks, and other marine-based facilities, as well as building or rehabilitating public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services. Its marine pipeline service projects include the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; the installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; the construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; the creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company's bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the develops fendering systems in marine environments. The company also provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it offers elevated concrete pouring for columns, elevated beams, and structural walls; and light commercial services comprising slabs, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. The company build infrastructure for wireless and wireline/fiber communications; clean energy infrastructure comprising renewable energy power generation; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas, water, carbon capture sequestration, and other product transport; power delivery services, such as electrical and gas transmission, and distribution systems; industrial and heavy civil infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and rail; and water infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other gas distribution and transmission systems, power generation, power generation, civil and industrial facilities, pipelines, and fiber optic and other cables, as well as install-to-the-home services. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including communications, power generation, pipeline, electrical distribution and transmission, and civil and industrial and heavy civil infrastructure; service restoration for natural disasters and accidents; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, public and private energy providers, including renewable and other energy providers, pipeline operators, civil and industrial infrastructure providers, and government entities. MasTec, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

