Orion S.A. $OEC Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.04% of Orion worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 69,518 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 480.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 181,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 335,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of OEC stock opened at $10.2550 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $575.82 million, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.10. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.77 million. Orion had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 0.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 80.0%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised Orion to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Orion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Orion

Orion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.