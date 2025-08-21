Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Trading Up 18.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.6% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. 905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0326 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 228.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.