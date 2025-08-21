Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $176.17, but opened at $187.81. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $184.83, with a volume of 10,863,847 shares changing hands.

The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,332. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,080. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,150,000 after buying an additional 560,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average is $186.31.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

