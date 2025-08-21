Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $217.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $496.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,332. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,150,000 after buying an additional 560,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

