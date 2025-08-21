Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Pampa Energia from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Pampa Energia Stock Performance

PAM opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.15. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($1.65). Pampa Energia had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energia will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energia by 158.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

